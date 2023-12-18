FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Another round of snow is on its way to our area, and this time it’s not just affecting our higher elevations (though they will face the brunt of it). A low-pressure system wielding heavy rainfall is tracking up the East Coast tonight. We won’t get hit with the main system, but as the low spirals farther north, its back end will drag down cold Canadian air and Great Lakes moisture into our region. As is typical with moisture flowing in from the northwest, it will hit the spine of the Appalachian Mountains and continue refeeding that moisture over our area from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. The precipitation may start as rain in the lowlands, but dropping temperatures will quickly turn it over to an all-snow regime by Monday afternoon. Heaviest snowfall will be Monday evening. Overnight into Tuesday, snow confines along the higher terrains, eventually fizzling out by Tuesday afternoon. When accumulations are all said and done, lowlands may see anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches. Climbing up the western-facing ridges, accumulations increase, all the way up to as much as a foot in some of our highest peaks in Eastern Tucker County and Southeastern Randolph County. A more detailed accumulation map is in the forecast video.

In addition to the snow, however, winds will be gusting strongly throughout Monday and Tuesday morning, as high as 30-35mph in the lowlands and 40-45mph in the mountains. Not only will this put wind chill temperatures into the 20s & teens for the lowlands and teens & single digits for the mountains, but it will cause a lot of blowing snow. Blowing snow greatly reduces visibility; expect less than ideal driving conditions on Monday, especially Monday evening in the higher elevations when snow is at its heaviest. Travel is not recommended during this storm, but if it’s inevitable, reduce speed and keep significant distance between yourself and other drivers.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect in the following counties in our viewing area from 1pm Monday until 10am Tuesday:

- eastern Preston

- Tucker

- Randolph

- eastern Webster

- northwest Pocahontas

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect in the following counties from 1pm Monday until 10am Tuesday:

- western Preston

- far eastern Monongalia

- Barbour

- Upshur

- western Webster

