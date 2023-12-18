FIRST ALERT: Snow & gusty winds continue through Tuesday morning

Accumulations will pile up in the mountains overnight.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bursts of heavy, blowing snow have been popping up across the area this evening. This will continue, especially in the higher elevations, through tonight. Roads will be slick, and visibility will be low. Travel carefully if necessary. By the time all is said and done, accumulations in the lowlands will be around 1 to 2 inches at most, but higher elevations could collect as much as 5 to 8 inches. A more detailed accumulations map is in the video forecast. Snow will be done by Tuesday afternoon, but bundle up as temperatures will struggle to break freezing, even in the lowlands. Thankfully, from there, temperatures regulate through the remainder of the week, and even climb above average by Christmas. As for precipitation chances, there is a chance for light rain at the start of the weekend, but confidence is low.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
FILE: Police lights
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged stabbing

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!
next 3 days Davis
Rain covers West Virginia on Sunday and transitions to snow through Monday