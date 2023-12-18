FIRST ALERT: Snow & gusty winds continue through Tuesday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bursts of heavy, blowing snow have been popping up across the area this evening. This will continue, especially in the higher elevations, through tonight. Roads will be slick, and visibility will be low. Travel carefully if necessary. By the time all is said and done, accumulations in the lowlands will be around 1 to 2 inches at most, but higher elevations could collect as much as 5 to 8 inches. A more detailed accumulations map is in the video forecast. Snow will be done by Tuesday afternoon, but bundle up as temperatures will struggle to break freezing, even in the lowlands. Thankfully, from there, temperatures regulate through the remainder of the week, and even climb above average by Christmas. As for precipitation chances, there is a chance for light rain at the start of the weekend, but confidence is low.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.