FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many areas in North-Central West Virginia, especially the mountain counties, will see snow showers. Find out how long they’ll stick around, and what the impacts are, in the video above!

A frontal boundary brought about a quarter-inch of rain our way yesterday, but that front is now east of North-Central West Virginia. Around 8 AM or so, a cool air mass from Canada, fueled by an upper-level low (which is thousands of feet above sea level and caused by a dip in the jet stream) will move into the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic region, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and a wintry mix to the mountains. By the afternoon, temperatures will dip into the mid-30s, turning leftover rain into snow showers in the lowlands and mountain counties. The snow showers will be much stronger as well, which combined with wind gusts above 30 mph at times, especially in the mountains (which could see wind gusts above 40 mph), will mean low visibility and slick spots on the roads. Snow accumulation will start taking place during the afternoon and evening hours, as temperatures get close to freezing. By the overnight hours, expect lows in the 20s in the lowlands and teens to low-20s in the mountains, which means plenty of snow showers and accumulation across our region, especially in the mountains. Most of the snow showers dissipate in the lowlands by early morning tomorrow, but it’s not until after midday that leftover snow flurries and showers dissipate, and the wind gusts settle below 30 mph, in the mountain counties.

By that time, snowfall totals will be 1″ to 2″ in the lowlands and over 6″ in the mountain counties, with some models suggesting well above that in the highest elevations. Again, the snow and gusty winds will lead to hazardous driving conditions, so the National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory for the foothills east of I-79 and a Winter Storm Warning for eastern Preston County, Tucker County, and portions of Randolph and Pocahontas counties from 1 PM today to 10 AM tomorrow, and we have a First Alert Weather Day from this morning until tomorrow afternoon. You can see the full alerts map in the video above. Make sure to keep some basic supplies, a blanket and flashlight in your car just in case, and either stay at home or give yourself plenty of extra time on the roads.

Fortunately, after Tuesday, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear across the eastern US. It’s not until Friday that widespread cloud cover returns, and even then, the weekend before Christmas appears to be dry and mild, with highs in the 40s. Models suggest that we won’t see rain showers until at least Christmas Day itself, and even then, we’re not likely to see a White Christmas (which would be at least 1″ of snow by Christmas day). In other words, after tomorrow, the next several days, including Christmas Day, appear to be snow-free and mild.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain showers in the lowlands and wintry mix in the mountains during the morning hours, transitioning to snow during the afternoon hours. Strong snow showers may reduce visibility at times. Westerly winds of 15-25 mph. High of 46 in the morning, dropping to the 30s during the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow showers and cloudy skies during the late evening hours, with snow showers dissipating in the lowlands overnight. Westerly winds of 15-25 mph. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers dissipating in the mountain counties by early afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 46.

