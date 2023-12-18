GOP gubernatorial candidates forum set for Bluefield

Del, Marty Gearheart will moderate the forum
Del, Marty Gearheart will moderate the forum(Jessica Nuzzo)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia Republican Governor’s Candidate Forum is set for Thursday, Jan. 18, at Bluefield High School.

Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said the forum will feature Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner and businessman Chris Miller. The other candidate for the GOP nomination to run for governor is Del. Moore Capito, but he is not slated to participate at this time.

Gearheart will be moderating the forum and asking questions along with Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, and Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson. Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, will be the timekeeper.

The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. in the BHS Performing Arts Center and the event is sponsored by the Mercer County Republican Executive Committee.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
Police lights
Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Robert James Taylor picture
Police ask the public for help locating man wanted for questioning

Latest News

WVU to launch robotics engineering major
WVU to launch robotics engineering major
7th Council District
City of Fairmont requests letters of interest for 7th District Council Seat
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
Bridgeport City Council.
Major decisions made in Bridgeport City Council meeting