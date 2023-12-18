Hacker’s Creek Library to host holiday open house Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -History lovers from all over north central West Virgina will be in for a treat Thursday when the hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants host their holiday open house at the hacker’s creek library.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. visitors will have a chance to win a one-year membership and tour the grand old building and all its genealogy resources. Purchase items from the gift shop, and most importantly, find out their family’s history. Jeannine Garton told WDTV she hopes it has a big impact on people.

“We’re hoping that they’re gonna come out for fun and have their eyes open so that we can show them who their ancestors are and really surprise them,” said Jeannine Garton, genealogist at the Hacker’s Creek Library.

On the menu for the guest will also be hot cocoa and muffins that they enjoy to their fullest delight. Historical photos and records swill also be on display. This will be a special occasion as the library is usually closed by 3 p.m. The library is located on the library is located on Abbott’s Run Road in Horner.

