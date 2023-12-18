It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Francis Voldeck, III, 71, on December 16, 2023. He departed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, including his loving cat Mimi, at his home. This was after a courageous and lengthy battle with vascular dementia. John was born on September 26, 1952, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, WV to the late Mary Amelia “Beezy” Basile Voldeck and late John Francis Voldeck, II. He grew up in Clarksburg where he graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1970. He attended West Virginia University before completing his degree in nursing at WVU-P. John practiced nursing in various hospitals in Clarksburg, Morgantown, and Florida. He is survived by his son Alex Voldeck, his sisters Amy Voldeck and Angela Grisso (Dan), and his former wife and best friend Paula Voldeck. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Voldeck. He had a deep love for nature and animals, fishing for trout, and a thirst for reading and learning. He was known for his boisterous laugh, kind demeanor, and always lending a helping hand to those around him. Even though a nurse by profession, John started a painting business later in life with his brother Jerry. A trade that they had both inherited from their father. John touched the lives of many with his kindness, willingness to help, and his (sometimes a little naughty) sense of humor. He was a beloved father, brother, and friend and his absence will be deeply felt. May his soul rest in eternal peace. The family would like to thank Dr. James Malone, as well as the WVU Medicine hospice staff for their compassionate care for John during the final stages of his life. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, January 5, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6, 2023 at 10:30 am with Father Patsy Iaquinta as Celebrant and Father Casey Mahone as Concelebrant. Interment will take place at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive Bridgeport, WV 26330. or a local animal rescue or shelter of choice in John’s memory. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.