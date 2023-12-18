KCHD: Hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses up ahead of winter holidays

Ahead of holiday gatherings, health officials in Kanawha County are encouraging people to not put their health by the wayside as respiratory illnesses increase.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
“You have a lot of people getting together in small groups indoors and in some large groups, we typically see a rise in diseases such as flu, but also RSV, and COVID,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We are seeing significant rises in all three of those diseases, especially starting right after that Thanksgiving holiday.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows in West Virginia Emergency Department visits for respiratory illnesses have been on the rise since early November.

For the week ending on Dec. 9, more than 250 hospitalizations were reported for COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Meantime, Eshenaur said cases of the flu have been on the rise but adds the number of flu vaccines are lower than in years past.

“Last year flu hit earlier, much earlier than we had seen in previous years,” he said. “This year, it was hitting more as expected, right after the Thanksgiving holiday seeing a precipitous rise, so we’re seeing a number of flu cases rising all across our community and the country.”

Eshenaur said even though the talk of infection may be overwhelming, one should still look out for their health.

“There’s not been as much hype information and public push, reference the diseases that are in our community, but they’re still out there and they’re still making a lot of people sick, and we’re still seeing a number of hospitalizations in our communities,” he said. “If you’re sick, you might not go to that event. If you’re having symptoms, such as fever, or upper respiratory symptoms, be careful around those that you love. You don’t want to necessarily give them a disease that you wouldn’t want yourself.”

