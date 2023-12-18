Man arrested in shots-fired incident at a home

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested, accused of firing a gun several times at a house in Wayne County.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Lynn Road in Kiahsville near the Wayne-Lincoln County line.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said one person was injured, but it’s not clear if it was from gunfire.

The sheriff said Charles “Chuck” Hager, 51, was arrested Monday evening. He faces five counts of wanton endangerment, burglary and first-degree arson charges.

The man who lives in the house didn’t want to be identified. He says he was not home when the shots were fired, but his nephew was in the house.

He says his nephew wasn’t hit by any of the bullets, but he was injured by shattered glass from a window that was shot.

The resident says he feels extremely fortunate his nephew wasn’t more seriously hurt.

He says the incident was centered around a domestic issue.

“It is really insane considering there was no reason for him to do it,” the resident said. “To pull a gun on somebody just to prove a point is insane.”

A woman who lives across the street says the shots were being fired just as her 18-year-old son was getting off the school bus, returning from Lincoln County High School.

The neighbor said she heard maybe five to six shots, and some of them were fired after her son stepped off the bus. She says it’s terrifying to think about this happening as students are returning home from school.

Hager was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

