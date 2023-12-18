Man crashes car after making threats to other driver

POCAHONTAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Pocahontas County man Aaron Sharp is being charged with assault and reckless driving after an altercation on the roadway led to him crashing his own car on the side of the highway.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, police responded to a reckless driving call on Woodrow Road in Pocahontas County.

Police say a grey Chevy Impala attempted to run an individual off the roadway and crashed into the bank.

When police arrived, the vehicle was empty, and the license plate was removed. Police were able to identify the vehicle by the vin number on the windshield and concluded it was registered to Jason Sharp.

Once police made contact with the victim, who said that when he pulled into a Dairy Queen to order food, a young man pulled up behind him, got out of his car, and made several threats to him, including saying he was going to get a gun and come back to shoot him.

The victim got his food and continued on, but was harassed again down the street. After the second encounter with the young man, the victim pulled into an Eddie’s Service Center and asked the employee for help. He told the employee that the man had tried twice to run him off the road by pulling next to him on a double yellow line.

During this conversation, the man pulled into the parking lot and the Eddie’s employee identified him as Aaron Sharp. Sharp then left the parking lot.

When the victim left the Service Center, he noticed the same Impala following him, then pulling up next to him on a double-yellow. Police say he attempted to run the victim off the road, but lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into the embankment.

The victim called 911 soon after.

Police confirmed via security footage from Dairy Queen and eyewitness reports that Sharp was the only person in the car at the time of the events.

Aaron Sharp is being held at TVRJ on a bond of $6,000.

