Mon Health Marion Hospital celebrates second anniversary

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital celebrated its second anniversary on Thursday, December 14.

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital has provided around-the-clock emergency care, inpatient services, on-site laboratory testing and imaging, including CT, ultrasound and x-ray services close to home in Marion County since its opening in December 2021.

“In the last two years we have remained infection free, we’ve opened new labs to better serve our local patients, we’ve provided new jobs, and successfully kept emergency department wait times down,” said Carla Hamner, Hospital Administrator at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital. “I am proud of the exponential growth and the many successes we’ve seen in this short time and look forward to the strides we will continue to make.”

To celebrate the hospital’s two-year anniversary, staff gathered to enjoy cupcakes and refreshments.

“Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital was built to expand access to healthcare in Marion County and to give residents a choice in where they receive their care,” said Dr. Christopher Edwards, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital. “We are proud to have provided two years of close-to-home, exceptional care here in White Halland will continue to enhance the health of the community we serve, one patient at a time.”

To learn more about Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital and the services offered, visit MonHealthMarion.com.

