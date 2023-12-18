Police ask the public for help locating man wanted for questioning

Robert James Taylor picture
Robert James Taylor picture(Weston City Police)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
WESTON CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston City Police are asking the community to help them locate the man in the above photo, Robert James Taylor.

Police say the man is wanted for questioning about an incident that took place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Weston.

Police have not said whether or not Taylor is suspected of a crime, nor what the nature of the incident he is allegedly involved in was.

