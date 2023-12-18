Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged stabbing

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing incident that happened on December 17th.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s along with the West Virginia State Police responded to Mill Creek for the reported stabbing.

When law enforcement arrived, they detained a male suspected.

Randolph County Emergency Medical Services, and the Mill Creek Fire Department also responded to the scene, and provided aid to the suspect and a female victim, who both sustained suspected stab wounds as a result of the incident, said officials.

Both people were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to the press release.

The RCSO’s is investigating the incident.

