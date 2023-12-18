Stonewall Resort offering New Year’s Eve celebrations

Stonewall Resort
Stonewall Resort(Patrik Argast | Stonewall Resort)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort is offering guests several options for New Year’s pre- and post- events.

Offering three different New Year’s Eve parties from which to choose, as well as a Dueling Piano’s performance on Dec. 29, a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre event on Dec. 30 and a New Year’s Day Comedy Show on January 1st, guests have multiple options for ringing in the New Year in an enjoyable and memorable fashion.

“With the year coming to an end and the holiday season in full swing, we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Our lineup of special events and celebrations December 29th – January 1st offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy time together, whether for just one night or the whole weekend.”

On Friday, Dec. 29th, the resort will host the Dueling Pianos Experience, which takes place in the resort Ballroom from 8-11pm. Part rock show, part comedy performance and all-around great time, the event features two accomplished pianists playing interactive covers of old and new favorite songs.

On Saturday, Dec. 30th, Murder & Merriment will present “Peril In The Poconos”, a hilarious murder mystery performance and three-course dinner event where guests are charged with figuring out ‘who dun it’.

On New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31st), guests have three celebrations to choose from.  They include:

- The Lightburn’s Package: featuring a special buffet-style dinner dine around, to include wine service, a dance party with DJ Alex O’Neil, midnight champagne toast, and day-after Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar with brunch buffet. The package includes overnight lodging.

- The Ballroom Package: offering a delicious four-course plated dinner in the Ballroom, two complimentary drinks per person, music by Hollerwood, and midnight champagne toast.  This package is available as an overnight package that includes breakfast on New Year’s Day with a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar or as a day guest for just the New Years Eve celebration and dinner.

- The Stillwaters Package: provides a wonderful buffet dinner in Stillwaters Restaurant, glass of wine, champagne toast (delivered to your room), options for relaxing around the property, overnight lodging, and breakfast (and Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar) on New Year’s Day. The John Henry Band will perform in TJ Muskies.

Reservations are required for all events and space is limited.  To make your reservation, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400.

On Monday, January 1st, the resort will host the “Monkey Soup” comedy show from 8-9:30pm featuring live improvisational comedy sketches and stand-up routines sure to have guests in stiches.

To learn more about any of individual events and activities, or for reservations, contact Stonewall Resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

