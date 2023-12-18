Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer

Police lights
Police lights(Adobe Stock Image)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheriff Candidate and Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney Investigator Richard Jones is being charged with Impersonation of a law enforcement officer after conducting an illegal traffic stop.

Jones, who is not a certified police officer, conducted a traffic stop on a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) vehicle on October 20, 2023.

Police say the victim, who was illegally pulled over by Jones, said he saw flashing blue lights behind him on the road. He pulled into the parking lot of Bartlett’s Funeral Home.

According to the criminal complaint, the stop continued as normal, with Jones requesting a license and insurance, until he informed the driver that he “couldn’t do anything because he wasn’t a cop”.

Police confirmed that Jones’ vehicle had been outfitted with blue strobe lights, which were approved for a vehicle that was no longer in commission to be used for the purpose of blocking traffic for parades and 5K marathons. The lights were not approved for the vehicle they were currently installed in, nor for the purpose of carrying out the duties of a law enforcement officer.

County Officials were able to confirm that Richard Jones had filed his candidacy for Taylor County Sheriff.

5 News reached out to see if Jones was still employed by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, but the request for comment was denied.

