Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway

Pennsboro Speedway
Pennsboro Speedway(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Races have not been held at Pennsboro Speedway in over 20 years.

XR Events CEO Barry Braun has been working with the fair board to update Pennsboro Speedway and bring races back to the community.

“The old track was very big; a big half mile, five eight’s mile track. We put a quarter mile into the facility, within the existing track. We are utilizing the old track as an access road for parking and things like that,” said Braun.

The new track will use the front stretch of the original track to keep everything tied together.

Even though the track is basically done, there is still work left to do in the spring to get ready for racing.

“We actually just obtained permitting for the hillside. We can now start working on the hillside clean-up and the grandstands for next year. We plan on 2024 unless we run into obstacles, but I don’t foresee it,” said Braun.

Braun is looking forward to how opening the track will help the community.

“You know, after meeting the people of Pennsboro, Ritchie County this is something they need back. I mean, it is something for them to hang their hat on and be proud of. You know the economic impact for the area will be phenomenal,” explained Braun.

Being able to work on this project means a lot to him.

“You stand on the hillside; they call it the magic of Pennsboro for a reason. I have been around the United States at different race tracks, and it’s the area; it’s something else. There’s not really a way you can describe it; there’s no words to describe what Pennsboro means by just standing there and the history,” said Braun.

To stay up to date on the progress you can visit Pennsboro Speedway - Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking snow & gusts in the mountains early next week!
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
Walford Phillips and Jamila Kirkland
Police: Counterfeit money passed at Dollar General, 2 charged
Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
FILE: Police lights
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged stabbing

Latest News

Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Five wild turkeys
WVDNR says WV hunters harvested nearly 1,000 birds
Joanie Hoge Mugshot
Blue “Bugatti” fentanyl stamps lead to arrest in Buckhannon
Project to preserve area bridges
WVDOH accepts bids on US 33 bridge paving project
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia extends temporary restraining...
Court extends temporary restraining order in NCAA case