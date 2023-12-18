Upshur Parish House prepares for Christmas

By Caine Pittman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -Christmas is a time of celebration and cheer but not everyone is always fortunate to have the means to enjoy the holidays. So as always, the Upshur Parish House will be holding its annual Christmas dinner, yet there is a twist.

The house has opted not to have a traditional dining-in option for people looking to get a meal they can enjoy. The Parish House’s director said that it comes down to a number of reasons.

“Thanksgiving is kind of the indicator that we have, and we did 200 extra meal packages at thanksgiving. We’re probably scaling up our Christmas day offering, so it would just be more efficient to increase what we’re doing instead of trying to increase and do a bunch of different things,” said Isaac Casto, Executive Director of Upshur Parish House.

Those who want a meal will need to come to Chappell Hill between 12:30 and one on the 25th. Delivery is also an option. People can call 304-997-5291 and leave their name and were they want the meal delivered and how many people are in the family. The house will have 800 plus meals ready to go.

