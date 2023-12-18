WVDOH accepts bids on US 33 bridge paving project

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A project to repave an important bridge on US 33 is among 36 construction projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The project will repave the eastbound and westbound spans of the Michael A. Mikey Hart Memorial Bridge. The bridge straddles the Barbour and Randolph County lines not far from the town of Talbott.

Projects on the December 12 bid letting include but are not limited to:

Webb Chapel Overpass Bridge cleaning and painting project, WV 12. (Preston County)

Resurfacing, Interstate 68 from Coopers Rock Road to Laurel Run Bridge. (Preston County)

Wardensville Trail paving, Cacapon State Park. (Hardy County)

Indian Creek I-beam Brtidge replacement. (Monongalia County)

Michael A. Mikey Hart Memorial Bridge eastbound and westbound renovations, US 33. (Barbour and Randolph counties)

Bolar Bridge replacement. (Webster County)

Union Street pedestrian and bicycle path, Bruceton Mills. (Preston County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.

Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system.

A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.

Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.