WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead

Troopers Bean and Spessert
Troopers Bean and Spessert(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - A man is dead, and two West Virginia State Troopers have been injured following a shooting in Berkeley County on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the WVSP, Troopers A.A. Bean and C.D. Spessert of the Martinsburg Detachment of WVSP were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at approximately 10:50 p.m. for battery at a home on Connell St. in Martinsburg.

The warrant was for the arrest of Tobias Ganey, 60.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke with Ganey for an extended period of time, but he refused to open the door.

Troopers Bean and Spessert made entry into the home to arrest Ganey, but both troopers were immediately struck by bullets fired by Ganey with his handgun.

The troopers returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times and Trooper Spessert once.

Ganey died at the scene.

Troopers Bean and Spessert were transported for medical treatment. Trooper Spessert was treated and admitted for observation, and Trooper Bean was also admitted and underwent surgery for serious injuries.

Both troopers are in stable condition.

This incident investigation is ongoing by the West Virginia State Police.

