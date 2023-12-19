Bridgeport Mom2Mom Sale to Return in February

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Consignment Sale event called “Mom2Mom” will be returning to Bridgeport in February.

After two very successful events, Bridgeport’s Mom2Mom Sale will return 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

More than 30 local families will set up tables offering gently used baby and children’s clothing, toys, and baby/toddler gear.

The sale will be held at the Benedum Civic Center and is open to the public. There is no charge for admittance, but canned goods and other nonperishable food items are welcome and will all be donated to Shepherd’s Corner.

Parking is available at the Civic Center, the city lot across Main Street, Bridgeport City Pool (enter from N. Virginia Ave.) No customers will be admitted prior to 1 p.m.

Methods of payment are at the discretion of each seller. In addition to cash, some vendors will accept credit/debit cards, checks, Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay and PayPal.

Questions can be directed to Amy Callahan acallahan@bridgeportwv.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.