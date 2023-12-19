Bridgeport Winter Wonderland open for business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -At the Bridgeport Sports Complex it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, or some may say a Winter Wonderland. The sports complex’s Winter Wonderland Open Skate has been open since the beginning of the month, and will continue through the end of January. The skating rink offers the community yet another outlet to enjoy the beloved festive activity that is ice skating. With different time slots available to schedule a 30 minute skating session; the whole family is encouraged to come out. As the time for Christmas and the New Year skate by. John Wiant is the sports facility coordinator at the bridge, and he oversees the event.

“Winter wonderland is a synthetic ice rink. It’s not like real ice that you would find in a real ice rink, like the Pittsburgh Penguins would play in or something like that. In synthetic so it’s made of like a palomar, it’s more of like a plastic material if you touch it, but it glides like real ice. So, you go on it with real ice skates; we have 160 pairs, you come in and rent them from our rental building and then you skate on it”

If skating isn’t your thing, but you still wanna get a little bit more into the holiday spirit, The Bridge has still got you covered.

“We have open hours for skating and then we also have some special events we’re planning in January, like the boy scouts might be coming out, abb just different things like that. Just some private groups things like that. We have some Christmas cards events, I believe we’ve already had one or two, we might have one more coming up, when people just come and they can create Christmas cards for there loved ones or we send them away to veterans or things like that.”

What makes this event so special and unique to the local area is the opportunity it provides to experience something new.

" It’s just something that we haven’t had much of in this area as far as obviously ice skating goes, but it’s just something fun to come out and do for the holidays. We have light up night and everything like that, but this is something I think unique that a lot of people in this area just haven’t been able to do before. I mean the closest ice rink, I think is in Morgantown and a lot of people just don’t have the opportunity to make it up that way.”

Be sure to visit Thebridgewv.com for anymore information.

