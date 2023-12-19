Canaan Valley sees a foot of snow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold air mass from Canada dragged enough cold air, and moisture from the Great Lakes, into North-Central West Virginia to result in decent snow totals across our region, especially in the mountains.

Canaan Valley reported around 12 inches of snow at 6:15 AM this morning, and similar snow totals, of between 8″ to 12″, were reported in other areas in Tucker County.

Besides Tucker County, other mountainous areas saw high snow totals, including...

Near Snowshoe: 6 inches, recorded at 11 AM this morning.

Seneca Rocks: 4.0″, recorded at 11:28 PM last night

Elkins: 4.5″, recorded at 8 AM this morning.

Near Terra Alta: 4.5″, recorded at 7 AM this morning.

The lowlands, meanwhile, didn’t see as much snow, due to their lower elevation, but several towns and cities still recorded around 1″ to 2″. These include...

Near Morgantown: 1.7″, recorded at 7 AM this morning.

Fairmont: 2.5″, recorded at 7 AM this morning.

Bridgeport: 1.8″, recorded at 8:22 AM this morning.

Some of the snow came from the consistent snow showers in the mountains, but some of the accumulation also came from snow squalls, which were brief bursts of heavy snowfall that lowered visibility at times, that moved through our region at times.

As of this afternoon, any leftover snow flurries and showers are dissipating, and the forecast calls for mild, sunny conditions for the rest of the week after today. So expect some quiet conditions. You can watch First at 4 for more details.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.