City of Fairmont requests letters of interest for 7th District Council Seat

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a press release, the City of Fairmont announced they will be ready to begin receiving letters of interest for their 7th District Council seat on December 20, 2023.

The vacancy comes in the wake of Councilmember Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli’s announcement of resignation, effective February 1, 2024.

“I will be moving out of the City so my tenure will have to end,” Cinalli said during the December 12 meeting. “It’s a bittersweet thing, but since I’m moving out of the City I’ll have to come off Council.”

Letters of Interest and resumes are to be received by the City Clerk of the City of Fairmont beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The appointed term will run until the cavass is completed and Confirmed by Order after the November 5, 2024 election.

In order to be eligible for appointment, such individuals must be a qualified, registered voter of the City of Fairmont and must reside in the 7th District of the City of Fairmont at the time of submitting their letter of interest and/or resume and while serving in office.

The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries being 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in this area include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane. The Council District Map is also referenced on the City’s website at: fairmontwv.gov.

Councilmember Cinalli was appointed to his seat following the resignation of the late Blair Mongomery in early 2021. Following his appointed term, he ran for the full term and was elected to the seat. He is now resigning from his seat due to plans to relocate outside of City Limits.

Following the collection of letters of interest and resumes, City Council will review the applicants then schedule interview with the candidates before reaching a final decision.

Any questions can be directed to David A. Kirk, Interim City Clerk. He can be reached at 304-366-6212 ext. 340 or by email at dkirk@fairmontwv.gov

