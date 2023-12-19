Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman from Doddridge County is being charged with Grand Larceny after stealing and then pawning a rifle worth over $2,500.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023 police met with a local man about a stolen gun complaint.

Police say the victim says his Savage 110 Elite Precision Rifle was stolen by a woman named Amanda Watson, who claimed she took it to put Cerakote on it.

The rifle is worth almost $3,000 including the Venom Vortex Scope that was attached to it at the time.

Police were contacted by Watson, who said that the issue was “a civil matter”.

Police advised Watson that it was in her best interest to return the stolen rifle.

According to the criminal complaint, Watson agreed to return the rifle in the presence of law enforcement because she was afraid of the victim.

It was at this time that the victim informed police that he believed Watson had a drug and gambling problem and suspected she had pawned it for money.

West Virginia State Police found the rifle at J&S Pawn and Guns, and obtained information regarding the transaction of the rifle. According to the criminal complaint, the rifle was sold on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Amanda Watson is being charged with Grand Larceny and is being held at NCRJ.

Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
