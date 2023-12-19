FIRST ALERT: Morning snow, afternoon clearing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will continue bringing accumulating snow to the mountains this morning, but conditions will improve after today. Find out the details in the video above!

A low-pressure system from Canada dragged cold air and moisture from the Great Lakes down into North-Central West Virginia last night, resulting in gusty winds, snow accumulations, and even snow squalls (quick bursts of heavy snowfall that lower visibility). In the lowlands, about 1″ of snow was reported before the snow showers dissipated. As of this morning, snow showers and flurries will continue in the mountain counties due to moisture interacting with the higher terrain, but they should dissipate by midday, due to high pressure out west. By that time, another inch of snow may be recorded in the foothills and another 2″ of snow may accumulate in the highest ridges (which have already seen over 4″ of snow in some places). Because temperatures will be below freezing this morning, untreated roads will still be slick, and combined with low visibility in some areas, it may mean a hazardous morning commute. Fortunately, conditions should improve by late morning, so the counties east of I-79 will still be under various winter alerts until 10 AM and under a First Alert Weather Day until after midday.

Thereafter, temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, causing any melted snow to refreeze and result in slick spots again. By tomorrow afternoon, however, conditions should improve, as a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia, resulting in clear skies and highs in the upper-40s. Thereafter, the rest of the week will be mild and clear, and even during the holiday weekend, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-40s. By Christmas Day itself, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a small chance of rain and highs in the 50s. So there’s no real chance of a White Christmas (which is when snow is reported on Christmas day). Then after Christmas day, rain showers will return. In short, after today, the rest of the week, and the holiday weekend, will be mild and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. If you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: More snow showers will push through our region this morning, but by the afternoon, leftover snow showers die out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 21.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 47.

