Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge denied a request to lower the bond for a woman being charged with D.U.I. causing death and D.U.I. causing serious bodily injury.

Chelsea Morris attended court via Zoom from North Central Regional Jail.

The surety bond will stay at half a million dollars.

The public defender asked for it to drop to no more than $100,000, citing Morris’s limited criminal record as well as there not being evidence of malice nor ill-intent.

The special prosecutor argued that maintaining the half a million dollar bond amount is a matter of public safety. He said that, while Morris’s criminal history is limited, it’s relevant. He also emphasized that one person is dead and another person has been injured “catastrophically” from the wreck.

The fatal car crash happened in September of this year.

According to law enforcement at the time of the crash, Morris crossed over the center line, hitting another car head on.

Officials say the next step with this case is to decide whether or not it goes in front of a grand jury.

