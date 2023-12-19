Major decisions made in Bridgeport City Council meeting

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council unanimously decided to purchase .45 acres of property on the corner of Virginia Avenue and West Main Street.

Most recently, the property was home to Mike Kelley’s Appliance Repair.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang said previously an offer has been made to buy the property. Although he would not confirm the cost, he did say it was in excess of six figures. Lang said at the time of the purchase the price would be revealed.

This was one of two matters formally addressed during a seven-minute regular session of Council. Council did have a brief executive session with no formal matters approved.

The property the city is hopeful to acquire has housed many businesses for decades, including convenience stores, gas stations, and multiple retails ventures before the most recent business.

While that will likely pique the interest of the community as to its future use, the big-ticket item was the second and final reading of an ordinance that allowed for the sale of a 2.06 parcel at Charles Pointe. The sale will take place in the form of a public auction and will involve one of the largest structures at the development.

Barring something unforeseen, the building that houses the Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau will be sold for a minimum of $3.5 million. Council leases the building from the Bridgeport Building Commission and the CVB subleases it from the city. The city approval of the ordinance Monday night essentially saw Council waive its rights to leave the lease and possible purchase of the building. The GBCVB is expected to do the same at its board meeting today, Dec. 19.

Due to the building being owned by a government entity, it has to go to auction. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Building Commission, where they agreed to the auction, their attorney, John C. Ashcom, said there is a $3.5 million offer on the building. However, anyone else can bid on the structure.

The public auction will take place Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. in front of the Bridgeport Municipal Complex.

The final agenda item was postponed. The agenda, under new business, involved adjusting an ordinance by way of addendum for the pay range of part-time and seasonal employees.

The item would have allowed The Bridge to find staff to work early morning hours – between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. – at the Citynet Center pool for swimming lessons and standard swimming. The adjustment would allow, at the discretion of the staff of The Bridge, to pay up to $19 per hour for those filling roles that they are struggling to fill.

Council member Jon Griffith made the motion to postpone the matter so that it could be discussed in a work session. His fellow members unanimously agreed.

During the Council comments portion at the end of the regular session Monday, Council member John Wilson heaped praise on staff and volunteers handling the Bridgeport Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America event Satuday.

The meeting was open to the public. However, outside of City Clerk Lauren Rogers who was required to be there, Council chambers was empty of members of the public.

