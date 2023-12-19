Man arrested in southern W.Va. in connection with attempted murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County was arrested Monday night and faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the stabbing of a man in Columbus, Ohio.

Christopher Eric Back, 48, of Williamson, was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday on Pritchard Street in Williamson, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals say Back was wanted by the Columbus Police Department for the stabbing. That incident happened Dec. 10 in Columbus. Investigators say a man was stabbed 17 times in the neck, chest and other areas. He was in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim is the brother of Back’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Back fled back to West Virginia to avoid being caught. He was taken to the South Western Regional Jail and faces extradition back to Ohio.

