Marion County Board of Education Bond Committee proposing $60-million overhaul

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County schools are looking at a $60 million overhaul, but some committee members want to pump the breaks before taking it to the May ballot.

At Monday’s Marion County Board of Education meeting, the Bond Committee addressed a plan to secure a nearly $36 million bond and $25 million in grants from the West Virginia School Building Authority.

The plan will impact a dozen schools on projects ranging from renovations to sports stadiums, parking improvements, and additional classrooms.

But the big-ticket item is a new school combining East Park and Pleasant Valley elementary schools.

That project alone is seeking a $20 million SBA grant and nearly $4 million from the bond.

The 35-member committee was congratulated for working quickly to draft the plan in time for the May ballots, but committee member, Rusty Elliot voiced concerns, saying there wasn’t enough time to conduct studies and more money may be needed down the road.

“Because it is all about the kids, not about getting something done,” said Elliot. “And if we need to meet more, if we need to meet another time, another day, let’s do it the right way. Let’s not hurry through this. Let’s make sure we do it right. It’s a $60 million project.”

A decision to put it on the May ballot needs to be made by mid-January. Otherwise, the projects will have to wait until the November election.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston says, one of the benefits of running the bond on the May ballot is adjustments can be made to run it again in November in case it fails. However, if it fails in November the project bonds will be unavailable until 2026.

“If it does not get voter approval in May then we can look at what, according to the voters of Marion County, did they want to support, and what were they not interested in supporting, and so we could look at that proposal and then weed away things that did not garner support and then take a second opportunity at,” said Heston.

