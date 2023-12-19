Monongalia County sees a rise in Chlamydia cases

By Caine Pittman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Chlamydia is the second most common STD in America, with more than a million new cases last year alone, but it’s not only a national issue.

According to state data, as of 2021, Monongalia County had the highest rate of chlamydia at 501 cases out of 100 thousand people. More recent data says the STD is going upward. Dr. Smith with the  Monongalia County Health Department told WDTV apps could be playing a role in the increase.

“We see increase in sexually transmitted diseases in both the gay and straight populations. Attributable to dating apps, it’s a lot more accessible,” said Dr. Lee Smith, Monongalia County Health Department.

The population who is most impacted by the disease are men and women under 25, which is the exact kind of age demographic living in Morgantown throughout the school year. Officials say shame could be why some people go untreated.

“There’s still stigma associated with getting tested. For sexually transmitted diseases, making sure that the partner or partners have been adequately treated is very important to try and stop further transmission,” said Smith.

Another issue with a high number of unreported cases is that sometimes they don’t have symptoms,  and people might not even know they have Chlamydia.

But it’s not just college students that can contract the disease; there’s another at-risk demographic that people may not think about.

“Chlamydia is particularly a concern in pregnant women because it can certainly cause difficulty with transmission the infant at the time of birth with neo neonatal infections, particularly in the eye,” said Julie Armistead, Nurse Practitioner-Monongalia County Health Department.

The health department doesn’t charge anyone who needs evaluation or treatment, and patients will remain anonymous. Officials want people to know they care.

“We certainly want people to feel comfortable; this is confidential and non-judgmental. We’re they can come for STD screening and prevention services as well as treatment,” said Julie Armistead, Nurse Practitioner-Monongalia County Health Department.

