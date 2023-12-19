Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After multiple traffic incidents, a woman named Jessica Bittinger was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, police responded to a welfare check regarding a woman sleeping in a parked car in a Sheetz parking lot.

When police approached the vehicle they observed “drug paraphernalia” in her hand.

The responding officer knocked on the closed window, and the woman became alert. Police say she then backed out of the parking spot and fled the area, ignoring a stop sign and almost hitting the officer’s patrol car.

Police pursued the woman down Asturias lane. Police say the woman disregarded multiple stop signs and crossed over the double-yellow line multiple times to pass other vehicles.

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, the responding officer disengaged the pursuit, and pulled over onto the side of the road to report the incident.

On the following Monday, December 18, Morgantown Police were involved in a traffic pursuit after a shots fired call.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jessica Bittinger, the same woman from the event on Tuesday, December 12.

Jessica Bittinger is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer, possession with intent, and DUI. She is being held at NCRJ.

