Morgantown resident achieves dream of decorating The White House

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Decorating your house is one of the many challenges of the holiday season, but now imagine it’s The White House.

A Morgantown native was one of many from across the country chosen to help make Pennsylvania Ave. sparkle with Christmas cheer.

Mary Veselicky and her mother Louise have always loved Christmas decorating. They eagerly anticipated their application to be of the many chosen across America to help decorate The White House.

“She knew we had to apply and she thought I don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” said Mary.

“She didn’t wanna take me out of school because at that time I was still in school. So this year she said I wanna see when you apply for it.”

“My husband and I, and Mary, all 3 of us applied and they told us they would let us know on September 28th,” Mary’s mother said.

“So it was almost 9:00 p.m. and I kept checking my email. My husband did and my daughter did, and I heard this scream from the other room.”

They finally got the chance this past November when Mary was one of over 300 volunteers from across the country chosen.

“I helped decorate the trees that they had in there,” said Mary.

“And they also had the little trees made out of book pages to display so I fluffed them to make them look nice.”

After the Monongalia National Forest provided D.C. their official capitol Christmas tree, Mary continued the mountain state’s holiday cheer with her passion for decorating.

After Mary and the other volunteers were done they received special thanks from a very special resident.

“On Monday the first lady hosted a reception for all the decorators and each group was able to get their picture taken with her.”

”It really gave you a sense of history,” said Mary’s mother.

“The fact that they invite the general citizen from all across the country to come to the White House every year and help them decorate gives them a sense that it is the people’s house.”

Mary and her mother plan to apply next year to once again provide Washington with that mountain state holiday cheer.

