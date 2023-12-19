Multi-vehicle crash on 1-79 S near Lost Creek

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 center, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near Lost Creek.

Officials said one person was transported to UHC with injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

Officials said to use caution when driving in the area.

No other details have been released.

Stick with 5 news for updates.

