Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Orange Sauce

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tanner Gilmartin and the Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Culinary School with Chef Anthony Anobile make Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Orange Sauce.

Watch the video above and tune in for Pierpont Tasty Tuesday with Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Culinary School on 5 News.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
Police lights
Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Robert James Taylor picture
Police ask the public for help locating man wanted for questioning

Latest News

Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Lemon Ricotta Cookies
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Lemon Ricotta Cookies
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Pumpkin Soup with Caramelized Chestnuts
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Pumpkin Soup with Caramelized Chestnuts
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Pumpkin Soup with Caramelized Chestnuts
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Pumpkin Soup with Caramelized Chestnuts
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Stuffed Acorn Squash
Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Stuffed Acorn Squash