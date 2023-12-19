Pierpont Tasty Tuesday: Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Orange Sauce

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tanner Gilmartin and the Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Culinary School with Chef Anthony Anobile make Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Orange Sauce.

Watch the video above and tune in for Pierpont Tasty Tuesday with Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Culinary School on 5 News.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.