Retail liquor stores to be closed on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would like to remind shoppers that retail liquor stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.

Officials said the closure applies to all retail liquor stores in the state but does not apply to businesses such as restaurants that sell liquor, wine or beer for on-premises consumption.

“We at the WVABCA wish all West Virginians a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” said Commissioner Fred Wooton. ”As we gather around tables laden with holiday feasts, let’s remember that the greatest gift of all is the company of family and friends. Let’s raise a glass in gratitude but do so with care. Designate drivers, pace yourselves, and let safety be the star of your celebrations.”

The WVABCA reminds adults of legal drinking age the following:

Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.

Heed prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a depressant.

Drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults and fires.

The WVABCA wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

