Retail liquor stores to be closed on Christmas Day

(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would like to remind shoppers that retail liquor stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.

Officials said the closure applies to all retail liquor stores in the state but does not apply to businesses such as restaurants that sell liquor, wine or beer for on-premises consumption.

“We at the WVABCA wish all West Virginians a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” said Commissioner Fred Wooton. ”As we gather around tables laden with holiday feasts, let’s remember that the greatest gift of all is the company of family and friends. Let’s raise a glass in gratitude but do so with care. Designate drivers, pace yourselves, and let safety be the star of your celebrations.”

The WVABCA reminds adults of legal drinking age the following:

  • Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.
  • Heed prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a depressant.
  • Drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults and fires.

The WVABCA wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, December 18, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Snow pushing in today & tomorrow
Police lights
Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer
winter alerts
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates for much of NCWV Monday into Tuesday morning
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Robert James Taylor picture
Police ask the public for help locating man wanted for questioning

Latest News

WVU to launch robotics engineering major
WVU to launch robotics engineering major
7th Council District
City of Fairmont requests letters of interest for 7th District Council Seat
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference