The Robinson Grand hosts Red Cross blood drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, the American Red Cross held its ‘Gift of Life’ blood drive at Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Theater. From 11PM to 6PM in the evening, donors who registered, were encouraged to donate blood and even red cells. The Red Cross is hoping to receive over 56 units of blood from the drive. American Red Cross District Manager, Ben Wilson, says the holidays can be a crucial time for donations.

“Winter is a special time,” Wilson said. Holiday travel season, folks not feeling well this time of year, blood donations and appointments for blood donations can go down. So, we’re really encouraging people to come out today. We’re asking people to come out and give the gift of life this holiday season.”

The Red Cross also offered t-shirts and a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card as an incentive to bring in more donors.

Those who missed the chance to the blood drive at The Robinson Grand will still have an opportunity to donate tomorrow for the second red cross blood drive from 12PM to 6PM at the Hotel Morgan.

