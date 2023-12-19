Rosalie Slider

Rosalie Slider, 96, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023, at John Manchin Health Care.  She was the lasting surviving member of her immediate family.  She was born on August 10, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rose E. Summers Kisner.   She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and a dedicated homemaker.  She was a member of Mt. Harmony Community Church. She is survived by three sons Robert “Butch” Slider and his wife Beverly of Fairmont, Thomas “Tom” Slider and his wife Peggy of Fairmont and William Earl “Doc” Slider Jr and his wife Patty of Opekiska; one son-in-law Larry Morris of Opekiska; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband William Earl Slider, Sr. in 2010; one son Rickie David Slider, Sr.; one daughter Rose Ann Morris; four sisters; two brothers; two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Friends and family may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ruth Hall officiating.  Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.   Memories and condolences are welcome at www.carpenterandford.com

