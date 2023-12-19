Temperatures and sky conditions improve through Christmas

Precipitation holds off for a while.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last night, much of our area saw at least some snow accumulation, ranging from around an inch to around a foot (wow!). Today remained cold, but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday through Friday temperatures regulate back to average as skies see a mix of clouds and sun, but no precipitation. Temperatures jump even higher for the latter half of the weekend into Christmas Day, with some areas potentially reaching 60 degrees by the holiday. Our next sound chance of precipitation comes for the day after Christmas, likely to be all rain thanks to the unseasonable warmth.

