Webster County man charged with Sexually Abusing a Minor

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged with Sexually Abusing a Child In 2019.

Police met with the victim on December 6th, according to a criminal complaint.

“Michael Anderson” of Webster County had requested help to move items from one apartment to another within the same complex.

while the victim was assisting Anderson, the victim went to the bathroom. Anderson entered and abused the child.

Anderson “admitted to some of the acts he performed on the victim” on December 7th.

He has been charged with Sexual Abuse, and is held now in Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 Bond.

