Woman charged with Computer Fraud after allegedly hacking Mother's bank account

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County woman, Billie Neal, was charged with Computer Fraud after allegedly hacking his Mother’s bank account.

A man named Adam Mccourt was staying at a family member’s residence in Webster County.

While there he took check books and other financial documents and read account information to Neal over the phone.

Neal noted the information on her phone and the two discussed how to obtain money from the accounts, according to a criminal complaint.

It is not clear at this time whether Adam McCourt is being charged.

Neal is being held at Central Regional Jail with a bond of $80,000.

