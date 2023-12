BARBOUR, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone in Philippi won big with a $75,000 lottery ticket on Wednesday.

A $75,000 winning Lucky Gem$ Keno scratch-off was sold in Philippi, a small town of just under 3,000 people in Barbour County, Par Mar Stores announced Wednesday, to a woman named Donna.

It was sold at Par Mar #139, in Mountaineer Mart.

