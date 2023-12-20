Antero donates $155K to local, area food pantries

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Antero Foundation presented a large donation to food pantries across north-central West Virginia and southeast Ohio on Wednesday.

The donation of $155,000 covered a total of nine counties from West Virginia and Ohio.

“Antero has been a long-standing partner in the fight against food insecurity. No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Regional Senior Vice President and Antero Foundation Board Member. “This is our home. These are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most prevalent issues facing our region and we’re grateful to invest these dollars locally, helping those who truly need it.”

This year’s donation tops last year’s donation of $148,000.

Since the Antero Foundation’s inception, this initiative has provided more than $500,000 to support food programs in Appalachia.

The following is a breakdown of the food pantries supported by Antero’s donation:

West Virginia

Doddridge County

Catholic Charities Of WV

Doddridge County Starting Points Center

The Father’s Hand

Community Resources Doddridge

New Life Ministries

Harrison County

Bi-County Nutrition - Nutter Fort - WVOS

Bread Of Life Food Pantry - Harrison

Christian Apostolic Food Pantry

Clarksburg Mission- WVOS

First United Methodist Church - Clarksburg

Harrison Co. Senior Food Pantry

Harvest E.M.C. Food Pantry

Help On The Horizon - Harrison

Lord’s Pantry - Shinnston

Progressive Women’s Association

Salvation Army - Clarksburg

Stealey + Duff St Churches Food Pantry

Shepherd’s Corner

Mustard Seed

United Methodist Temple

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pantry

Marion County

Fairview Food Bank

Ritchie County

Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry

Packs Of Plenty

Ritchie Co Integrated Family Services Inc

Community Resources Ritchie

St. Luke’s UMC

Burnt House Community Association

Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands

Ritchie County Family Resource Network

Tyler County

Adams House Ministries

Council Of Senior Tyler Countians

Community Resources Tyler

Wetzel County

Bags Of Bounty

Catholic Charities - Wetzel

Helping Hand - New Martinsville

New Martinsville U.M.C.

Refuge Church Of God/5 Loaves Food Pantry

Community Resources Wetzel

Ohio

Guernsey County

Main Avenue Methodist Church Food Pantry

Robert T. Secrest Senior Center

Salvation Army Cambridge Ohio

Naz Café

Living Water Fellowship

Monroe County

Woodsfield Manna

Noble County

Samaritan House

GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition

Lutheran Social Services

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.