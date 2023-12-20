Antero donates $155K to local, area food pantries

Pictured is a check from The Antero Foundation being donated to the Fairview Food Bank in...
Pictured is a check from The Antero Foundation being donated to the Fairview Food Bank in Marion County on Wednesday, Dec. 20.(Antero Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Antero Foundation presented a large donation to food pantries across north-central West Virginia and southeast Ohio on Wednesday.

The donation of $155,000 covered a total of nine counties from West Virginia and Ohio.

“Antero has been a long-standing partner in the fight against food insecurity. No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Regional Senior Vice President and Antero Foundation Board Member. “This is our home. These are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most prevalent issues facing our region and we’re grateful to invest these dollars locally, helping those who truly need it.”

This year’s donation tops last year’s donation of $148,000.

Since the Antero Foundation’s inception, this initiative has provided more than $500,000 to support food programs in Appalachia.

The following is a breakdown of the food pantries supported by Antero’s donation:

West Virginia

Doddridge County

  • Catholic Charities Of WV
  • Doddridge County Starting Points Center
  • The Father’s Hand
  • Community Resources Doddridge
  • New Life Ministries

Harrison County

  • Bi-County Nutrition - Nutter Fort - WVOS
  • Bread Of Life Food Pantry - Harrison
  • Christian Apostolic Food Pantry
  • Clarksburg Mission- WVOS
  • First United Methodist Church - Clarksburg
  • Harrison Co. Senior Food Pantry
  • Harvest E.M.C.  Food Pantry
  • Help On The Horizon - Harrison
  • Lord’s Pantry - Shinnston
  • Progressive Women’s Association
  • Salvation Army - Clarksburg
  • Stealey + Duff St Churches Food Pantry
  • Shepherd’s Corner
  • Mustard Seed
  • United Methodist Temple
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pantry

Marion County

  • Fairview Food Bank

Ritchie County

  • Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry
  • Packs Of Plenty
  • Ritchie Co Integrated Family Services Inc
  • Community Resources Ritchie
  • St. Luke’s UMC
  • Burnt House Community Association
  • Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands
  • Ritchie County Family Resource Network

Tyler County

  • Adams House Ministries
  • Council Of Senior Tyler Countians
  • Community Resources Tyler

Wetzel County

  • Bags Of Bounty
  • Catholic Charities - Wetzel
  • Helping Hand - New Martinsville
  • New Martinsville U.M.C.
  • Refuge Church Of God/5 Loaves Food Pantry
  • Community Resources Wetzel

Ohio

Guernsey County

  • Main Avenue Methodist Church Food Pantry
  • Robert T. Secrest Senior Center
  • Salvation Army Cambridge Ohio
  • Naz Café
  • Living Water Fellowship

Monroe County

  • Woodsfield Manna

Noble County

  • Samaritan House
  • GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
  • Lutheran Social Services

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neal, Billie Jean Mugshot
Woman charged with Computer Fraud after allegedly hacking Mother’s bank account
Police lights
Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
According to the Harrison County 911 center, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-79...
Multi-vehicle crash on 1-79 S near Lost Creek

Latest News

Hardy Carroll Lloyd
White supremacist sentenced for threatening jury, witnesses of Tree of Life trial
Gary Chastagner, a Washington State University professor called "Dr. Christmas Tree" shows an...
As climate warms, that perfect Christmas tree may depend on growers’ ability to adapt
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
WVSP Trooper A.A. Bean
WVSP: Trooper has leg amputated after being shot in the line of duty
Retail liquor stores to be closed on Christmas Day