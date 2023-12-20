Antero donates $155K to local, area food pantries
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Antero Foundation presented a large donation to food pantries across north-central West Virginia and southeast Ohio on Wednesday.
The donation of $155,000 covered a total of nine counties from West Virginia and Ohio.
“Antero has been a long-standing partner in the fight against food insecurity. No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Regional Senior Vice President and Antero Foundation Board Member. “This is our home. These are our neighbors. Food insecurity is one of the most prevalent issues facing our region and we’re grateful to invest these dollars locally, helping those who truly need it.”
This year’s donation tops last year’s donation of $148,000.
Since the Antero Foundation’s inception, this initiative has provided more than $500,000 to support food programs in Appalachia.
The following is a breakdown of the food pantries supported by Antero’s donation:
West Virginia
Doddridge County
- Catholic Charities Of WV
- Doddridge County Starting Points Center
- The Father’s Hand
- Community Resources Doddridge
- New Life Ministries
Harrison County
- Bi-County Nutrition - Nutter Fort - WVOS
- Bread Of Life Food Pantry - Harrison
- Christian Apostolic Food Pantry
- Clarksburg Mission- WVOS
- First United Methodist Church - Clarksburg
- Harrison Co. Senior Food Pantry
- Harvest E.M.C. Food Pantry
- Help On The Horizon - Harrison
- Lord’s Pantry - Shinnston
- Progressive Women’s Association
- Salvation Army - Clarksburg
- Stealey + Duff St Churches Food Pantry
- Shepherd’s Corner
- Mustard Seed
- United Methodist Temple
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pantry
Marion County
- Fairview Food Bank
Ritchie County
- Cairo United Methodist Church Food Pantry
- Packs Of Plenty
- Ritchie Co Integrated Family Services Inc
- Community Resources Ritchie
- St. Luke’s UMC
- Burnt House Community Association
- Harrisville Baptist Church, Helping Hands
- Ritchie County Family Resource Network
Tyler County
- Adams House Ministries
- Council Of Senior Tyler Countians
- Community Resources Tyler
Wetzel County
- Bags Of Bounty
- Catholic Charities - Wetzel
- Helping Hand - New Martinsville
- New Martinsville U.M.C.
- Refuge Church Of God/5 Loaves Food Pantry
- Community Resources Wetzel
Ohio
Guernsey County
- Main Avenue Methodist Church Food Pantry
- Robert T. Secrest Senior Center
- Salvation Army Cambridge Ohio
- Naz Café
- Living Water Fellowship
Monroe County
- Woodsfield Manna
Noble County
- Samaritan House
- GMN Caldwell Senior Nutrition
- Lutheran Social Services
