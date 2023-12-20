Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police arrested a man in Fairmont for his involvement in a shooting that took place in Morgantown.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, a man named Tre Tramal Waddy, who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested by the US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Waddy was wanted by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force in Monongalia County for allegedly shooting someone outside of a nightclub in Morgantown in June, 2023.

Although no one was injured in the shooting, a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 9, 2023.

Police say they were able to positively identify him at a home in Fairmont after conducting surveillance of the area.

Officers surrounded the home and ordered Waddy to surrender over a loudspeaker.

After a failed attempt at escape through the back of the home, Waddy soon came outside and surrendered; he was arrested without incident.

He will appear before the Marion County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges.

For prior coverage click here.

