Bridgeport Police ask for help IDing suspected shoplifters(Bridgeport PD)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a post on their Facebook page, the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the photos above.

The Police Department asks citizens to call them at 304-848-6109 if they recognize the people in the photos or have any information that could be helpful in their investigation.

More photos are available on their Facebook post.

Police said that the two are suspected to be involved in a shoplifting incident.

