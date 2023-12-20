Christmas holiday traffic on Turnpike expected to exceed 1.3 million vehicles

Photo of West Virginia Turnpike
Photo of West Virginia Turnpike(WVDOT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority are expecting a high volume of travel during the Christmas holiday period.

Officials said they expect 1.33 million transactions on the Turnpike over the 13-day travel period from Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority reviewed last year’s travel numbers and data from 2017, which had the same travel days for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day as 2023, to formulate the travel forecast.

Traffic volume is expected to be about the same as 2022 travel figures, or slightly higher, according to officials.

Officials said Friday, Dec. 22 is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period with 140,000 toll transactions at the three toll plazas.

The full estimate of transactions for each day is as follows.

  • Thursday 12/21 - 125,000
  • Friday 12/22 - 140,000
  • Saturday 12/23 - 110,000
  • Sunday 12/24 - 55,000
  • Monday 12/25 - 50,000
  • Tuesday 12/26 - 125,000
  • Wednesday 12/27 - 120,000
  • Thursday 12/28 - 115,000
  • Friday 12/29 - 110,000
  • Saturday 12/30 - 115,000
  • Sunday 12/31 - 75,000
  • Monday 1/1 - 85,000
  • Tuesday 1/2 - 105,000

Peak travel times are expected most days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to officials

The West Virginia Parkways Authority added that it anticipates more mid-week travel than usual from the Tuesday to Thursday after Christmas because the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority said it will be prepared and well-staffed at toll plazas. Flaggers will also be positioned at all toll plazas to help with traffic flow.

