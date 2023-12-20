Family’s home burns down days before Christmas

The home is a total loss.
The home is a total loss.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Point Pleasant is forced to start over after losing everything in a house fire just days before Christmas.

It happened Monday morning along Richmond Road. All of the family members made it out safely, but flames destroyed precious keepsakes and money that was being saved. The fire also took the life of their pet dog.

They’re staying with other family for the meantime and sifting through boxes of clothes and shoes that were donated from the community along the way.

Donivan Rainey says he’s thankful for the support and grateful his family is safe.

“We were already struggling and then that happened and we hit rock bottom there for a second, but you have to hit rock bottom before you can get to the top. Here we are now. We’re doing good, we’re doing very good. Just have to focus on getting a place,” Rainey said.

Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at the Village Pizza Inn located in Point Pleasant.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holiday for public employees
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk
Generic photo of scratch off tickets
$75K winning lottery ticket sold in Philippi

Latest News

The American Red Cross held a blood drive Wednesday at the Hotel Morgan
American Red Cross helps fight Sickle Cell in West Virginia
Businesses, Lawmakers Talk Child Care
Businesses, lawmakers talk child care
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | December 20, 2023
Antero donates $155K to local, area food pantries