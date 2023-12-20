Fayette County Sheriff says Giving Tree receives “overwhelming response”

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas may still be days away, but that isn’t stopping the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office from playing Santa. This week, they have been passing out the presents purchased through their annual “Giving Tree” initiative.

For the last five years, the Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to purchase presents for those under the sheriff’s protected custody. These “conservators,” as they’re called, often have very limited funds and little to no family to spend the holidays with. For the last few weeks, community members have been able to stop by the Fayette County Courthouse and choose an ornament from the Giving Tree, which represents items on one of the conservator’s Christmas lists. Requested Items included socks, blankets, cookies, sweaters and more.

This year, not only did all 31 of those individuals get everything they asked for, but there were so many presents left over that deputies were able to deliver them to assisted living facilities across the county.

“You should have seen all the residents coming down the hallway, in their wheelchairs and stuff,” shared Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. “...You know, [it] puts a big smile on their face and telling them, ‘Merry Christmas,’ and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about giving.”

The last of those Christmas presents were delivered on Wednesday. Sheriff Fridley tells WVVA that this tremendous support would not have been possible without his staff working behind the scenes and the residents of Fayette County.

