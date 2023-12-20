Francesco Anthony “Frank” Defazio, 94, of Stonewood passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Ziesing, presently known as Spelter, WV, on June 15, 1929, the oldest son of Aniello DeFazio, an immigrant of Naples, Italy and Anna Moschella DeFazio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia Ann Ferrella Defazio, whom he married on November 26, 1950. Frank was also preceded in death by one sister, Carmella Quinones and husband Benjamin “Benny”; four brothers Mario “Marty” DeFazio and wife Dorothy, Joseph DeFazio and the mother of his children Barbara, Augustine “Auggie” DeFazio and wife Joanne, and Sylvester “Sub” DeFazio; five brother-in-laws, John “Yenna” Shields and wife Mary, Anthony “Tony” Ferrella, James “Jimmy” Ferrella and wife Aralina, Frank Ferrella and wife Carla, and John Ferrella and wife Mary; four sisters-in-law, Mary Leonette and husband Augustine, Katie Julian and husband Frank, Flora Guido and husband Antonio, and Rose Marasco and husband Andy; and two nephews, Michael DeFazio and Joseph Leonette. He is survived by three sons, Neal (Jacki) Defazio of Bridgeport, Mark (Alice) DeFazio of Bridgeport, and Tim (Vanessa) DeFazio of Stonewood; one daughter, Rosanna (Jimmy) Funk of Clarksburg; eleven grandchildren, Janeal (Jason) Hosaflook of Johnstown, Neal Anthony (Holly) Defazio of Fairmont, Lucas Defazio and partner Marshall Runion of Harrisonburg, VA, Maria DeFazio and AJ DeFazio and his girlfriend Sarah Waara of Charlotte, NC, James Michael Funk and Megan Kerr of Clarksburg, Caitlin DeFazio of Mechanicsburg PA, Abigail (Mitchell) Winkie of Boston, MA, Garrett DeFazio currently stationed overseas, and Caroline DeFazio of Bluffton, SC; four great-grandchildren, Brady and Claire Hosaflook, and Parker and Preston Defazio; two brothers, Anthony (Angie) DeFazio and John (Jean) DeFazio; one sister, Mary (Jim) Hustead; two sisters-in-law, Jackie DeFazio and Edna Ferrella; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. After graduating from Victory High School in 1947, he proudly served our country in active duty as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Frank returned to Stonewood and became the Meat Supervisor and Buyer for all twelve Garden Fresh Markets in the area. He then went on to work for Shop N Save and Giant Eagle where he later retired. After retirement he became the CEO and Operator of FAD’s Car Care in Nutter Fort. Frank had many hobbies throughout his life; he was an avid bowler, he enjoyed golf, pitching horseshoes, tending to his garden, hunting for mushrooms, making homemade Italian sausage, canning peppers, and watching sports - he was also known to place a wager now and then. He was a member of the Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department as well as a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where he oversaw the construction of the parish center. Above all else, Frank was a man devoted to God and his family. He was happiest when his home was filled with those he loved, making memories, and passing down traditions, but most importantly, he cherished the fact that his family loved, respected, and was loyal to one another, always. The family would like to thank Barb Elliott, Amedisys, Dr. Rubi, Dr. Shehl, and the staff of the VA Hospital, with a special thanks to his longtime caregiver, Brenda Roach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood. WV 26301. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7 :30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

