Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holiday for public employees

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, declaring Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

“In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said in the proclamation.

Click here to view the Proclamation.

