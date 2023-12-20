Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holiday for public employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, declaring Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

“In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said in the proclamation.

