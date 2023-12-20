Harrison County School board holds final meeting of 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County school board met one last time to discuss a variety of topics as the 2023 school year comes to an end. Bridgeport resident Stephen McElroy took up most of the time that was given for the public.

“These political topics discussed in public schools with our children. Take global warming for instance. These topics cause stress, anxiety, fear, and depression more than adults.”

McElroy feels that behavioral problems throughout many schools districts are credited to kids being exposed to the political issues of today in classes.

“This is making emotional wrecks of our children,” he said. “Causing them to act out more in both at home and in school. Additionally it’s causing time lost from genuine education and achievement.”

Another highlight was the discussion of the future of the aerospace engineering program at Bridgeport High School.

Rafe Snell is retiring in March after five years and wants the program to continue to flourish after he leaves.

“The principal and I were working to talk about the job description,” said Snell. “And how important it is to find the right candidate to fill this position and the importance of the aviation program in the county.”

There is currently an exam policy were students can be exempt if they have missed less than five days.

This issue was brought up at the beginning of the meeting and Superintendent Dora Stutler admits she has her doubts about it.

“There is some I think inconsistencies in that policy and we’ve agreed to look at that,” Stutler says. “We’ll be revisiting that probably in January and the new policy will be in effect the next school year.”

Another big story line going into the new year are possible merges throughout the county which Superintendent Stutler says have no current developments.

