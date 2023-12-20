Holiday impact on local businesses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) Businesses see people coming and going throughout the year. But the holidays are something different.

Beth Hoskinson, co-owner of Looking Glass Consignment Shoppe in Clarksburg, says her small business, like many, sees a boom.

“I would say we probably average 30-50 transactions a day throughout the spring and summer, with upticks on the weekends, of course. In the month of December, 40 would be a low day. It’s 40-60. It’s a much higher number of sales,” said Hoskinson.

Lotus MacDowell, owner of Artworks in Bridgeport, told WDTV, That increase helps carry businesses into next year.

“Most small businesses that are retail businesses- make the majority of their money in the last quarter of the year. So, if you have had a slow first for the second quarter, it’s really important that the Christmas season pulls you back around so you can end up in the black instead of in the red,” said MacDowell.

To attract more shoppers, mom-and-pop stores use holiday themes and new decor, cheaper deals, and more. They want the public to know the money is staying right at home.

“Your local business generates money that stays in your community; if you order from a company online, none of that money goes to support your community, and they don’t pay taxes in your community. So, when you shop local, you help everybody else around you,” said MacDowell.

